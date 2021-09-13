Cristiano Ronaldo and teammates at Old Trafford have traveled out of England to start their campaign in the UCL

The Red Devils who beat Newcastle in their last EPL game will be facing Young Boys on Tuesday night, September 14

Ronaldo last appeared for Manchester United in the Champions League in 2009 when they lost against Barcelona in the final

Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates at Premier League side Manchester United have all jetted out of the United Kingdom on Monday afternoon, September 13, to Switzerland for their Champions League game against Young Boys.

The Red Devils have been superb this season in the Premier League and Solskjaer and his wards would want to show their brilliant performance also in the Champions League.

Having rejoined the club last month from Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday evening, September 11, grabbed the headlines after the Portuguese netted brace on his second debut.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Man United teammates fly out for UCL. Photo by Tom Purslow

Source: Getty Images

Manchester United hosted Newcastle United and Ronaldo stole the show with incredible performance which made all the Red Devils fans happy.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to the report on Mirror, Manchester United manager Ole Solskjaer stated clearly that he will have to be careful on how he selects Cristiano Ronaldo for games considering his age.

Ole Solskjaer's reaction on Cristiano Ronaldo

“No, it’s not impossible to leave him out, he is 36.

“Mason (Greenwood) is 19, so it’s the same. I have to manage his minutes and I have to manage a 36-year-old’s minutes as well.”

Paul Pogba set to remain at Manchester United

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Paul Pogba's future at Man United could have received a massive boost since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The French midfielder is yet to sign a new deal at Old Trafford dispute being in the final few months of his contract.

However, Pogba's recent form for the Red Devils could be sending a positive signal to the France international who has had a remarkable start to the new season.

The 28-year-old has provided seven assists so far, the highest by any player in the Premier League in the opening four matches.

And the Athletic claim Pogba is getting more comfortable at the Theatre of Dreams following Ronaldo's huge impact at the club.

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have been linked with Pogba following his current contract situation as both European giants will be satisfied to get him at no cost for next season.

Source: Legit.ng