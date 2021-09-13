Abia Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has listed former Super Eagles defender Karibe Ojigwe among the 27 nominees who could become commissioners in his state

The number one citizen of the Eastern state is hoping to replace the commissioners he sacked at the start of this year

Ojigwe scored twice in 12 appearances while representing the country's senior national team between 1994 and 2002

Ex-Nigerian defender Karibe Ojigwe has been nominated alongside 26 others as commissioner nominees by Abia state governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

Though it is unsure what position the ex-Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach will hold in the state, he could be confirmed once the names have been ratified by the state assembly.

Other names on the list of prospective commissioners in the southern state are Donatus Okorie, a former secretary to the state government; Godwin Ndom, ex-deputy chairman, Bende LGA; Okezie Erondu, former chairman, Aba South LGA as reported by SunOnline News and Nigerian Tribune.

Also nominated for a role by the governor are Prof Ikechi Mgbeoji, former commissioner for education; Mrs. Uwaoma Olewengwa, ex-commissioner for women affairs; Prince Christopher O.Enweremadu, former Speaker, Abia House of Assembly; Charles Esonu; Chinagorom Nwankpa; Monday Ajaegbu, Sopuruchi Bekee, and Rose Urenta.

Meanwhile, Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem, said in a statement that the governor has forwarded the names of the commissioner nominees to the Abia State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

This followed Mr. Ikpeazu's decision to dissolve his cabinet in January, leaving just five commissioners, who have been working with him in piloting the affairs of the state.

Ojigwe made 12 appearances for the country's national team between 1994 and 2002 - scoring twice in the process.

