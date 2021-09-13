Jose Mourinho has expressed happiness for getting his 100th career match as big football manager

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss achieved this success during Roma's win over Sassuolo on Sunday, September 12

Mourinho who is known as the Special One stated clearly after the match that he feels like a kid again

Jose Mourinho who is the gaffer of Italian side Roma has explained that he feels like a kid again after steering his side to a 2-1 win over Sassuolo on Sunday night, September 12, which was his 1000th game in charge as manager.

There is no doubt about the fact that Jose Mourinho is one of the best managers in the world considering his records and all the titles he has won so far.

Mourinho made his name in the Premier League, Spain and Italy most especially when he was coaching Chelsea and Inter Milan where he won Champions League titles.

Jose Mourinho in action on the pitch. Photo by Ivan Romano

Source: Getty Images

In Roma's game against Sassuolo, Jose Mourinho and his wards went into this game with boosted morale and waited until the 37th minute to net the first goal through Bryan Cristiante.

However, the visitors came back stronger in the second half as Filip Duricic restored parity only for them to concede late goal by Stephan El Shaarawy who gave Roma the win.

According to the report on GOAL and Football London, Jose Mourinho expressed happiness with the result gotten on his 1000th game and enjoined his players to continue with impressive games.

Jose Mourinho's reaction

“During the week I was a liar, saying it wasn’t a special match. But it was a special match.

"It was a match with a special number for me and I always wanted to remember a match like this for my 1000th game. I lied to everyone.

"Today I am not 58, but 14, when you start dreaming of a career in football. It was a child’s race, I apologized to Sassuolo head coach Alessio Dionisi, they played a fantastic game.''

