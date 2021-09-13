Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has reacted to the sit-at-home directive ordered by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

Nnamani explained that the order by the secessionist group is against the general interest of the Igbo people

The former governor noted that the order, although now suspended, has affected the economy and the social life in the southeast

The former governor of Enugu state, Chimaroke Nnamani, has expressed deep concern over the sit-at-home directive ordered by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the southeast region of the country.

The Cable reported that Nnamani said that the order is against the Igbo's interest.

Nnamani, the senator representing Enugu East, in a statement released on Sunday, September 12, stated that IPOB’s order has affected the economy and social life negatively in the southeast.

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani is unhappy with the impact of the sit-at-home directive by IPOB in the southeast. Photo credit: Senator Chimaroke Nnamani

Source: Facebook

The lawmaker said the Igbo character is defined by hard work, and that the sit-at-home order is antithetical to this trait and a “betrayal of Igbo interest”.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

“Most of our people live on daily income. If others reject us, should we also reject ourselves?

“It stands to reason that this sit-at-home cannot be a way forward. We cannot abandon ourselves.

“In our struggle for equity and justice in the Nigerian federation, we cannot inadvertently inflict more injuries on ourselves by this sit-at-home order.”

IPOB, which is seeking to secede from Nigeria, had declared a sit-at-home on Mondays, beginning from Monday, August 9, to protest the detention of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the group.

Although the group had suspended the order, parts of the southeast have, in recent times, remained deserted on Mondays.

Recall that the former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, also urged IPOB to rescind the sit-at-home directive, a report by Vanguard stated.

He said the impact is not the best for Igbo; adding that it would be unfair to the people of southeast to lock down the zone every Monday.

Why IPOB’s sit-at-home order did not affect President Buhari’s visit, Governor Uzodimma

Earlier, the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, has said that the sit-at-home directive had no effect on the president’s visit to the state.

According to reports, Uzodinma noted that the order was only observed on social media platforms, noting that the residents of the state were excited about the president’s visit, and that they came out to welcome him.

Legit.ng gathered that the governor and other southeast leaders said they were pleased with the president's visit.

Buhari speaks tough on IPOB, says it’s unthinkable any Igbo man wants to leave Nigeria

Meanwhile, President Buhari has told the leaders of the southeast that it is unthinkable for any Igbo man to consider himself not being part of Nigeria.

It was reported that the president on Thursday, September 9, wondered why some Igbo men are clamouring for separation.

Legit.ng gathered that the president said Igbo people are relevant in Nigeria, adding that they have successful businesses across the country.

Source: Legit