Brazilian and American MMA star Vitor Belfort on Saturday night, September 11, in Florida defeated Evander Holyfield

Fans of Evander Holyfield had thought that the fight against Vitor Belfort would be an easy ride for him, but he lost in the first round

Evander Holyfield years back was one of the best boxers in the world as he competed at the highest level

Evander Holyfield who is an American boxing legend on Saturday night, September 11, suffered a comeback defeat against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort who got his win in the 1st round.

The big bout which took place in Florida was a disappointing result for Evander Holyfield who was unable to throw any punch against his opponent.

Years back when Evander Holyfield was active in boxing, the American was known as one of the feared boxers, but he was unable to pull any surprise against Vitor Belfort.

Evander Holyfield and Vitor in action. Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice

According to the report on Marca and Sky Sports, Vitor Belfort was merciless in his approach in the first round as he baptized Evander Holyfield with flurry of blows.

The referee even had to stop the match after just one minute and 49 seconds when it appeared that Evander Holyfield was unable to find his rhythm and was holding the ropes.

Vitor Belfort overwhelmed Evander Holyfield from the start and was relentless in the short time for which the fight continued.

The last time Evander Holyfield fought was in 2011, but he was unable to impress his fans against Vitor Belfort who recorded a comfortable win.

Who is Vitor Belfort?

Vitor Belfort is a 44-year-old Brazilian-American MMA star whose only professional boxing experience was 15 years ago

Belfort previously competed for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), where he fought in the Heavyweight, Light Heavyweight and Middleweight divisions.

George Foreman rejects facing Mike Tyson in bout

Previously, Legit.ng had reported how George Foreman, legendary boxer, revealed that he never wanted to meet fellow American boxing great Mike Tyson in a boxing bout.

A two-time heavyweight champion Foreman won his first title after knocking out the then-undefeated Joe Frazier in 1973.

After two successful defence of his title, Big George, as Foreman is popularly known, lost the world title to Muhammad Ali in 1974 in the famous Rumble In Jungle.

Failing to reclaim the title, Foreman retired from the sports after a defeat after a loss to Jimmy Young in 1977 aged 28.

He returned to boxing 10 years later. And his comeback coincided with the rise of Mike Tyson who had won the WBC heavyweight title in 1986 aged 20 years.

Though many boxing fans at the time anticipated a fight between the Foreman and Tyson, it never happened.

