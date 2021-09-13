Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic took social media by surprise in December 2020 after she revealed the face of her lover, Fidelis Anosike

The movie star has been subtle about her love life, but she attended Mo Abudu's star-studded 57th birthday party in Lagos

A video of the moment Rita and her man arrived at the venue made rounds on social media and it has generated mixed reactions

Popular media mogul, Mo Abudu clocked 57 on September 11 and she hosted celebrities and important dignitaries in the country to a lavish themed party.

Part of the stars who showed up at the event was Rita Dominic and she attended with her man, Fidelis Anosike whom she revealed as her lover in 2020.

Rita Dominic and her partner had a good time at Mo Abudu's party Photo credit: @twaa.ng/@ritadominic

Source: Instagram

Rita Dominic and her boo

Rita Dominic stuck to the theme of the party and donned a short wine dress with statement sleeves and a beautiful headband.

As expected the actress did not falter in the beauty department with her well made-up face.

Dominic held on to her man as they both descended the stairs to exchange pleasantries with other guests.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

While some people gushed over Rita's beauty, others wondered about her taste in men and what attracted her to her man.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

jennie_emekowa:

"Kai she looks amazing."

ankarasupplier:

"When a man gives you peace, you are already experiencing heaven… She looks like fresh milk."

augustee_na:

"There is nothing wrong with him abeg, as long as he loves and cherish her."

call_me_bernard:

"E no matter if you fine or wowo. Just get money as a Man. You wouldn't find it difficult in Life to attract the best things."

brendah_chanda:

"I beg how old is the man?"

dark_tots:

"See rubbish she go marry, all this ladies no just get taste. Or is it desperation? Or gold dignation?"

lady_erica.chuchu:

"Da*mn I’d like to look this good when I’m her age."

aleenausanitom:

"Fine man, he should just dress properly that’s all."

Rita Dominic discloses why she revealed her lover

Top Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic shocked Nigerians and broke a lot of hearts when she revealed the face of her lover for the world to see.

According to Rita in an interview, the revelation was impulsive as it was a spur of the moment and she was in a state of happiness.

The actress continued by saying that once in a while, it is okay to share things with people and her fans who had been there for her for decades could do with some happiness.

Source: Legit