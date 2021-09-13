Chelsea remain one of the teams yet to taste a defeat this season having won three and drawn once in four of their Premier League fixtures

The Blues underpinned their title credentials once again this weekend as they blew away Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge

Gary Neville now feels Premier League clubs are going to find it difficult to go past the Blues after describing them as "ominous"

The former defender further named Man United, City, and Liverpool among the teams he expects to challenge for the title

Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool are the only teams yet to taste a Premier League defeat so far this campaign.

They all have 10 points each as they occupy the first, second, and third positions on the table having won three and drawn one of their first four fixtures this term.

Although one might be forced to say it is too early to call, Red Devils legend Gary Neville believes the Blues will be "very difficult to stop" this season following their blistering start to the season.

Romelu Lukaku's brace and a goal from Mateo Kovacic handed Thomas Tuchel's men their third EPL win this campaign and Neville feels they could be the team to beat this season in the title race as reported by UK Metro.

What Gary Neville said

"The talk will all be about Manchester – Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United – but Chelsea I think everyone knows they’re serious.

"We’ve watched them now two or three times this season, I watched them against Liverpool at Anfield and it was a real performance."

"They’re just a good team. Good at Arsenal, they’ve got Tottenham next week away from home, that will be interesting

The former England international went on to add Liverpool among teams he feels could mount a serious challenge on the title race.

"Obviously, everyone is looking to predict the champions earlier – Manchester United? Chelsea? City? – but Liverpool are really in it. They really are in it."

Tuchel's men will now shift their focus to their Champions League title defence as they host Zenit St Petersburg at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, September 14.

