Paul Onuachu scored a penalty but his effort was unable to earn his side three points when Genk drew Union Saint-Gilloise

The visitors scored an equalizer before the blast of the final whistle to earn a priceless point at the Luminus Arena

The 26-year-old who netted 33 goals last season has now scored three goals in six matches for his Belgian club

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu thought he had won it for Genk when they played against Union Saint-Gilloise Luminus Arena, Soccernet, Instagram.

summary of the game

The Nigerian international scored his third goal of the season in the intense game via a penalty in the 73rd minute.

Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu scores penalty but was, denied match-winner as opponents netted in the 95th minute Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR

Source: Getty Images

However, Deniz Undav gave Union Saint-Gilloise the last laugh as he scored deep into injury time to help his team get a share of the spoils.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Yet-to-be-capped Nigerian star Ike Ugbo who recently joined the club from Chelsea in the summer also featured in the game.

The result saw Genk slipped to fifth on the Jupiler league table after seven matches played so far but have a game at hand.

Onuachu's season is gradually gaining momentum after netting his third of the new campaign despite failing to score in his side's first two games of the season.

The 26-year-old who scored 33 goals for Genk last term is on course on hitting double digits in the Belgian top-flight division.

Onuachu was available during Super Eagles Wolrd Cup qualifiers against Liberi and Cape Verde but could not find the back of the net in the limited game time handed to him by Gernot Rohr.

Oshoala scores brace

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Asisat Oshoala's name was on the scoresheet twice as Barcelona continued their impressive run of form in the opening season, Goal.

The defending champions had to labour hard before finding the back of the net late in the first half through Putellas Alexia during the injury time of the first 45 minutes.

Caldentey Mariona added the third four minutes later before Rolfo Fridolina made it 4-0 four minutes after the hour mark.

Amusan is now world champion

Legit.ng had also reported that Tobi Amusan has put away her disappointing Tokyo 2020 Olympics campaign after she won the 100meters hurdles in the women's event at the Diamond League meet, Premium Times, Punch.

The 24-year-old set a new African record with a time of 12.42sec in the Diamond League meet in Zurich, Switzerland.

She broke Gloria Alozie's record of 12.44sec set in 1999 and became the first Nigerian to ever win a Diamond League title.

Source: Legit Newspaper