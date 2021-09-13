Odion Ighalo netted two goals for Al-Shabab on Sunday night, September 12, in their League win over visiting Al Hazm

Two goals scored by the former Super Eagles striker has given Al-Shabab their first win this season in the League

Ighalo joined Al-Shabab last summer after spending one year at Premier League side Manchester United

Odion Ighalo on Sunday night, September 12, continued with his impressive scoring performance in the Saudi Arabian League after netting a brace for Al-Shabab in their 2-0 League win over Al Hazm.

Since moving to the Saudi Arabian League from Premier League side Manchester United, Odion Ighalo has been impressive for Al-Shabab and there have been calls from fans for him to be convinced to return to the Super Eagles.

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo in action on the pitch. Photo by Matthew Peters

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on Complete Sports and Naija Footballers, Odion Ighalo has now netted four goals in four games for Al-Shabab this season in the Saudi Arabian topflight.

Win over Al Hazm was also Al-Shabab's first victory this season in the Saudi Arabian League as they have drawn two games losing the other.

Odion Ighalo scored his first goal in the third minute and the Nigerian striker even had the chance to increase his tally before the half time, but he missed the opportunity.

When did Odion Ighalo score the second goal?

The former Manchester United striker got his second goal for Al-Shabab three minutes before the end of the League encounter as Odion Ighalo and his teammates are now occupying 10th on the standings.

Odion Ighalo and other players at Al-Shabab will be traveling to face Damac in their next League tie which will be played on Friday, September 17.

