Aminu Baba Ari’s biography: what is known about the Kannywood actor?

Aminu Baba Ari is a popular actor who has featured in several Kannywood movies. In most of his movies, he appears as a hilarious father or grandfather. He dresses like an old man, and Hausa film fans love the roles he plays.

Who is Aminu Baba Ari? Here are all the details you need to know about the talented and funny Kannywood actor.

Profile summary

Full name: Aminu Aliyu Baba Kofar Nassarawa

Aminu Aliyu Baba Kofar Nassarawa Popular name: Aminu Baba Ari

Aminu Baba Ari Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Nigeria

Nigeria Current residence: Nigeria

Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: African (Nigerian)

African (Nigerian) Occupation: Actor and entertainer

Actor and entertainer Signature look: Old man in glasses

Aminu Baba Ari's biography

Not much is known about Kofar Nassarawa's childhood years or educational background. He gained prominence in the Nigerian movie industry when he started featuring in different Hausa films.

He usually plays the role of a father or grandfather in movies. He dresses up like an old man who is always in glasses. Aminu Baba Ari is a very comical character who leaves his audience in stitches, and his fans appreciate his comedy.

Ari normally appears in Kannywood movies. Kannywood is a section of the Nigerian film industry, similar to Nollywood. The Kannywood section deals with Hausa content.

Is Ari old in real life? Although he features in Kannywood films as an old, wise, and funny man, he is not an old man in real life. He is much younger than he appears on the screen but is yet to reveal his exact age.

Career

It is not clear when the actor started his career. From his film features, it is apparent that comedy runs in his nature because he makes his audience laugh effortlessly.

The comical actor has starred in various Hausa movies and displayed stellar performance in each. The films in which he has appeared include the following:

'Yar Mai Ganye

Mai Dokar Barchi

Akwatin Kudi

Mazan Baci

Aljana Dijama

Qawazuci

Aljanar Dan Auta

Bakin Lagos

Wazan Aura

Dan Cana

Hassan Da Hussaini

Ragon Shiri

Jakar Magori

Siyasar Daushe

Layar Bata

Sakarkaru

Uwar Kudi

So Kasheni

Ibro Dan Chacha

Sir Kaftin Ari

Maguzawa

Rai Na

Tsohon Lauya

Ari recently admitted that the film industry had become challenging. He further stated that he did not feel like a star. These utterances came during an interview with Dimokuradiyya. The interviewer had asked why he seemed not to be too focused on the film business.

He explained that the film industry had transitioned into an online business. Therefore, he creates content, especially short jokes, and puts it on YouTube whenever he can. He also promotes other businesses online as an influencer to earn a decent living.

He hopes the Kannywood industry will thrive and is glad that people recognize and appreciate his work in the Nigerian film and entertainment industry.

Family and children

Details of Ari's personal life are scarce in the public arena. However, some of his photos circulating online have sparked rumours that he is a father. His spouse is not known, and neither has it been confirmed that the children pictured with him are his.

Aminu Baba Ari is a popular Hausa movie actor who has carved his niche in the industry. He often plays an elderly father or grandfather of other actors in a movie, and fans love his comical nature.

