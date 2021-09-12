Burna Boy and Paul Pogba's mums met at a party shortly after Manchester United defeated Newcastle at Old Trafford

The duo were introduced to each other for the first time and the aged women were excited to meet each other

Burna performed for fans in a show with Pogba joining up on him on stage as they both entertained the crowd

The friendship between Burna Boy and Paul Pogba extended to their respective mums as they met for the first time, Instagram.

The mums meeting for the first time

The two women gave each other a warm-up hug while their sons watched them in excitement.

Burna Boy was at old Trafford to watch his team Man United thrash Newcastle on Cristiano Ronaldo's return.

Burna Boy and Pogba's mum met each other for the first time and it was exciting. Photo @africanheroesmagazine

The Grammy award-winning artiste then had a performance later that had thousands of fans present including United's midfielder Pogba.

Jesse Lingard also joined up with Burna and Pogba backstage as the celebration continued even when their mothers met eye to eye.

During the after-party, Burna's mum and Pogba's mother gave each other a big hug which suggests that they were meeting for the first time.

They made some gestures together like high school kids meeting at a reunion after Burna introduced them to each other.

United's game against Newcastle

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have shown that they are strong contenders for the Premier League title this season.

The Red Devils have won three of the four matches and drawn one against Southampton at St, Mary's.

Ronaldo grabbed a brace in the win against Newcastle as well as Bruno Fernandes and Lingrad getting their names on the scoresheet in the 4-1 win.

