Declan Rice who plays for West Ham United is now a target for Manchester United and Manchester City

Pep Guardiola and his chiefs are ready to go into big battle with the Red Devils for them to get Declan Rice

Rice was among the Three-Lions of England players who lost the EURO 2020 final against Italy at Wembley stadium

Manchester City who are the reigning Premier League champions are now reportedly ready to go into big battle with their neighbors Manchester United for the signing of Declan Rice.

But Pep Guardiola and chiefs at the Etihad stadium would have to wait until next summer before they can submit any official bid for the West Ham United defender.

The Citizens recently lost their race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus as the Portugal international instead rejoined Manchester United where he made his name.

Declan Rice emerges as target for Manchester United and City. Photo by Craig Mercer

Source: Getty Images

Although West Ham United are said to be making big demand for the signature of Declan Rice, but Manchester United are not disturbed with such request.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the report on UK Sun and Hard Tackle, Manchester City chiefs are happy with how Declan Rice's games has developed so far and they feel he would be a great asset for them.

And the manner in which his game has developed in midfield, culminating in his impressive displays for the Three Lions in EURO 2022 as England finished as second best.

Manchester United will be facing Young Boys in their next game in the Champions League.

Goalkeeper Ederson signs new contract at Manchester City

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson Moraes becomes the latest Manchester City star to extend his stay at the club after signing a new five-year deal.

The Etihad Stadium outfit confirmed the three-time Premier League champion has committed his future to them until the summer of 2026.

Moraes initially joined the Citizens from Benfica in 2017 and this new move will now prolong his reign with the Citizens to nine years.

Information on the club's official website reveals that he is the fifth senior player after stars like Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, John Stones, and Ruben Dias to sign new deals.

The 28-year-old has established himself as a key figure in Pep Guardiola’s side since he was signed from Benfica in 2017.

He has kept 94 clean sheets in 195 appearances and winning every domestic honour available, as well as two Premier League Golden Gloves.

Source: Legit Nigeria