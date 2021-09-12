Chelsea have enjoyed a terrific run of results since the arrival of German gaffer Thomas Tuchel last season

The former Dortmund boss guided the Blues to yet another win this weekend as they stunned Aston Villa 3-0

The win was Chelsea's 600th win in the Premier League, becoming only the second club to achieve the milestone

Despite their rich history, Liverpool and Arsenal ate yet to hit those heights in the English topflight

Chelsea have joined Man United in the exclusive club of teams who have recorded 600 or more Premier League wins following their resounding victory over Aston Villa.

Chelsea have enjoyed a terrific run of results since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel as manager. Photo: Getty Images.

The Blues ran out 3-0 victors over a stubborn Villa side who put a spirited fight at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, September 11.

The match saw Romelu Lukaku shine once again as he netted a brace to steer the Blues to victory.

While Villa put on a valiant display to create numerous goalscoring chances, it was the Blues who made theirs count as Mateo Kovacic also got his name on the scoresheet.

Chelsea joining Man United in the 600th club

Despite the close affair in west London, Chelsea's win did see them earn a place in history books as they became only the second club to reach 600 wins in the history of the Premier League.

According to OptaJoe, a page for stats for English football, the Blues have now joined Man United as the only two sides to hit the 600-wins mark in the Premier League.

"600 – Chelsea have recorded their 600th win in the Premier League, joining Manchester United (690) as the only teams to reach this tally in the competition. Milestone," OptaJoe posted on Twitter.

Be that as it may, Chelsea are still trailing Man United by 90 wins, with the Red Devils recording 690 of them since 1992/93 when the EPL was renamed.

As for Liverpool and Arsenal, despite their reach history, they are still far behind, with reigning champions Man City also trailing by a great measure.

Chelsea's win over Aston Villa

Chelsea's win over Aston Villa

It was a fight to finish at Stamford Bridge, but despite the formidable opposition, the Blues claimed all three points.

Summer signing Romelu Lukaku grabbed a brace in the encounter, with Mateo Kovacic also getting on the score sheet.

