Asisat Oshoala has opened her account in the new campaign when Barcelona walloped Real Betis in a league encounter

The Nigerian international scored both goals in the second half as La Blaugranes ran over their opponents away from home by 5-0

The 26-year-old is expected to join the Super Falcons camp ahead of the six-nation tournament to be held in Lagos

Asisat Oshoala's name was on the scoresheet twice as Barcelona continued their impressive run of form in the opening season, Goal.

Summary of the game

The defending champions had to labour hard before finding the back of the net late in the first half through Putellas Alexia during the injury time of the first 45 minutes.

Super Eagles striker Asisat Oshoala scores brace in Barcelona's league win over Real Betis. Photo by ONATHAN NACKSTRAND

Source: Getty Images

Three after the break Oshoala then grabbed her first of the season as she made it 2-0 for La Blaugranes.

Caldentey Mariona added the third four minutes later before Rolfo Fridolina made it 4-0 four minutes after the hour mark.

The Nigerian international then wrapped up the scoring with 11 minutes left on the clock to secure a 5-0 win over the home side.

Barcelona remain top of the table with maximum points from two matches with rivals Atletico Madrid on the same points but inferior goal difference.

The four-time African player of the year is expected to join up with the Super Falcons for the six-nation Aisha Buhari tournament that will start from September 15 to September 21 in Lagos.

The 11-time African champions have been grouped alongside Morocco and Mali as the ladies will also prepare for the 2022 AWON cracker against Ghana in October.

Source: Legit.ng