Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has saluted Cristiano Ronaldo for making a return to Old Trafford

The Portugal international stunned all football fans by leaving Juventus for a return to the Premier League side

Sunday Oliseh explained that Cristiano Ronaldo has proven and distinguished himself after two goals against Newcastle

Sunday Oliseh who is a Nigerian football legend has hailed Ronaldo for making his second return to Manchester United as he also scored against Newcastle United.

After spending three years at Italian side Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo decided last month to walk away and his decision was a cheering one for all Manchester United fans.

Although Ronaldo was initially linked with a move to Manchester City, but Sir Alex Ferguson and Bruno Fernandes convinced the five time Ballon d'Or winner to make Old Trafford return.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Premier League side Manchester United. Photo by Laurence Griffiths

Source: Getty Images

On Saturday evening, September 11, Cristiano Ronaldo made his second debut against Newcastle United and the Portuguese was incredible netting two goals for the Red Devils.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to the report on Complete Sports, Sunday Oliseh who watched the Premier League game was impressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's performance.

Sunday Oliseh's reaction

''Unbelievable Comeback! World-class 36 yrs and 7 months old, never been done! Phenomenal, extraordinary, inspiring.

''I joined the world to watch Cristiano Ronaldo. Wow us all with 2 record-setting goals. Bravo CR7.''

Cristiano Ronaldo will now want to continue his impressive performance for Manchester United in their next game in the Champions League against Young Boys.

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother watches Old Trafford second debut

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo put up a 5-star performance leading Manchester United to the summit of the English Premier League table following a brace against Newcastle United.

The five-time Ballon d’or winner found the back of the net twice on his second debut in English topflight that his mother was reduced to tears.

Ronaldo’s mom Aviero Dolores flew into Manchester after her son seemingly changed his mind having earlier banned her from seeing big games.

He sent a private jet to bring her to the UK ahead of his second Premier League debut.

Dolores Aviero posted a picture of herself heading to the UK aboard a private jet to meet with Ronaldo and his family.

The Portuguese striker returned to Manchester United as he reaches the twilight of his career after a £12.85million deal with Juventus on transfer deadline day.

Source: Legit