Xisco Munoz who is the gaffer of Premier League side Watford has stated clearly that Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong is in line to become the captain of the club.

Since former Super Eagles captain Austin Okocha captained Bolton years back, no Nigerian player has been given the full responsibility to captain a Premier League side.

Following the departure of Troy Deeney at Watford where he was captain for 11 years, the Premier League side are now looking for another stable man.

William Troost-Ekong in action for Premier League side Watford. (Photo by James Williamson

Source: Getty Images

Since joining Watford, Troost-Ekong has been superb for the Premier League side and his performances in the Super Eagles have also been great.

According to the report on Soccernet and Observer, Xisco stated that he will try his best to change the fortune of the side this term in the Premier League.

Xisco's reaction

“I have Ben Foster, we have Tom Cleverley, (William Troost) Ekong, Cathcart.

“It’s the moment for the new young players to take one step forward. This is the situation. For me, we have a very good group of good players.

“Tom Cleverley always gives positive things, is always working very hard. Ben Foster, Ekong, Kabasele, I can say names like this.''

Source: Legit.ng News