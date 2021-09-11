Cristiano Ronaldo sent Manchester United fans into a frenzy on his second debut after bagging a brace against Newcastle United at Old Trafford

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner expressed delight on social media after his heroics against the Magpies

The last time Ronaldo faced Newcastle in 2008, he bagged his first and only Premier League hat trick to date

Cristiano Ronaldo once again exhibited his elite mentality with a brilliant message to Manchester United and the fans after scoring a brace in what was a dream second debut for the Red Devils.

The 36-year old twice gave Manchester United the lead against Newcastle at Old Trafford before the Red Devils eventually opened the flood gates to claim a 4-1 victory.

His opening goal was typical of his transformation over the last few years as he pounced on a spilled ball from the Newcastle goalkeeper to tap home.

Cristiano Ronaldo urged his teammates on after a comprehensive 4-1 win over Newcastle.Photo by Clive Brunskill.

He then displayed superb pace to get to the end of a Luke Shaw through ball to slot the home past Martin Dúbravka for the second time.

Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard rounded off the scoring, but only one man’s name was ringing at Old Trafford at full time – Cristiano Ronaldo.

Barely minutes after the game and former Juventus and Real Madrid man, who is the most followed human on Instagram, took to the social media platform to express his feelings after a stunning debut.

Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to his goals vs Newcastle

“My return to Old Trafford was just a brief reminder of why this stadium is known as the Theater of Dreams. For me, it has always been a magical place where you can achieve everything you set your mind into.”

Prior to the Newcastle match, Cristiano was interviewed by former teammate Wes Brown where he boldly declared he was not back in Manchester “for holiday.”

There were hints that there would be a repeat of what Ronaldo achieved the last time he met Newcastle in 2008 when he scored a hat trick.

However, he was only able to settle for a brace which took his overall goal tally for Manchester United to 120 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return produced a brace

Legit.ng earlier reported that the English Premier League witnessed a sensational return of Cristiano Ronaldo as the striker grabbed a brace for Manchester United in their 4-1 win over Newcastle United, Sports NDTV reports.

The Magpies put up a formidable performance, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side needed Ronaldo's prowess and experience to win at Old Trafford.

In the early stages, both teams battled it out in the middle of the park but as it proceeded, United started to gain some possession.

