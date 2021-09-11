Cristiano Ronaldo treated Manchester United to a delightful performance on his return to Old Trafford

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored twice in the Red Devils Premier League encounter against Newcastle United

Ronaldo is already repaying United's confidence after re-signing him on a two-year deal during the summer transfer window

Cristiano Ronaldo announced his return to Old Trafford with a brace on his second Manchester United debut in their Premier League meeting against Newcastle United.

The 36-year-old who rejoined the Red Devils on a two-year deal from Juventus during the transfer window opened the scoring for the hosts in the added minutes of the opening half.

How Ronaldo grabbed his first goal on return to Old Trafford in 12 years

Ronaldo scored a rebound from close range after Mason Greenwood's shot from about 25 yards out was stopped by Freddie Woodman moments before the final whistle.

Cristiano Ronaldo taps into the net from close range as he gave Man United the lead at Old Trafford. Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

And in the 62nd minute, he doubled his tally for the home team as they took the lead for the second time in the meeting after Javier Manquillo had cancelled out his earlier goal in the 56th minute.

He has now started to repay the club's confidence to bring him back to Old Trafford after initially leaving them for Real Madrid in a mega-deal in 2012.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wasted no time before throwing the returnee into the starting XI despite just joining the team in training a few days back.

Excited Ronaldo ran towards the corner flank for his trademark jubilation and Old Trafford fans leaped for joy.

Has Man United really recovered the money they spent to sign Ronaldo?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United are said to have recovered the money they spent on re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo on a two-year deal during the summer transfer window.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to make his second debut for the Red Devils when they host Newcastle United at Old Trafford this weekend.

And while the forward is yet to kick a ball for his new club, they have made a little more than they invested in bringing him back.

Source: Legit