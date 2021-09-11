Crystal Palace vs Tottenham saw Patrick Viera's side produce a staggering performance to halt Spur's winning run in the Premier League

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side had to play a large part of the second half with 10 men after Japhet Tanganga’s dismissal

This was manager Patrick Viera’s first win in the English Premier League as Crystal Palace manager

Patrick Viera earned his first win as Crystal Palace manager as the Eagles stunned 10-man Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday, September 11.

Frenchman Odsonne Edouard, a deadline day signing from Celtic, scored twice on his debut to confirm the victory after Wilfried Zaha initially have Palace the lead from the penalty spot.

Spurs endured a difficult game and struggled to get a hold of the contest for large parts, with the problems compounded after defender Japhet Tanganga was sent off for two bookable offences in the space of five minutes.

Wilfried Zaha got Palace on their way to victory with the opening goal at Selhurst Park. Photo by Alex Morton.

Palace dominated the match and could have gone ahead in the first half had Hugo Lloris not denied Conor John Gallagher from point-blank range in the first half.

Spurs were forced into defensive reorganization in the first half after Eric Dier hobbled off the pitch after a challenge from Jordan Ayew in the 12th minute.

Despite Dier’s exit, Spurs looked fairly organized in defence and kept the home side at bay for large parts, up until their capitulation late on.

Palace were handed a penalty with 15 minutes to play after a handball in the box, with Zaha setting his team on their way to victory from the spot.

Odsonne Edouard was then introduced in the 84th minute and 27 seconds into his home debut, he guided a shot into the net from a Zaha cross to put the game beyond the visitors.

In what was a dream debut, Edouard then made it 3-0 as he steered in a nice pass from the dangerous Conor Gallagher.

For Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, defeat at Selhurst Park will be a painful one, especially since they were the only side with a 100% record before the international break.

The result moves Palace to 11th while Spurs remain top, albeit for now with other matches still to come during the weekend.

