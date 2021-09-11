Premier League stars Dominic Calvert Lewin and Dean Henderson have been able to raise £60,000 to help a British football star in a coma in Australia

Danny Hodgson was said to have been attacked by an unknown 15-year-old at a train station in Australia

The English footballers opened a Go Fund me account to support Hodgson’s family during these trying times

Everton striker Dominic Calvert Lewin and Dean Henderson have been able to raise a sum £60,000 to go towards a Brit footballer currently in a coma.

SunSport reports that Danny Hodgson was attacked by a 15-year old at a train station in Perth, Australia.

The one-punch attack left Hodgson with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain, with the attack being confirmed on social media by Hodgson’s club Joondalup FC.

Danny Hodgson is in coma after being punched by a 15-year old. Photo: News & Star.

Source: Getty Images

What Australian club Joondalup FC said:

The publication quoting Joondalup FC according to their social media statement, saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"We are extremely saddened to report that our senior player Danny Hodgson is hospitalised with a bleed on the brain and a skull fracture. Stay strong Danny."

The club’s manager Kenny Lowe further disclosed that the players had gone on a night out after their final game of the season.

After the harrowing incident, Hodgson’s friend Steve Burton set up a Go Fund me account to help pull funds for the football star.

Since the account was launched on Wednesday, September 8, it has had impressive success as Everton star Calvert Lewin donated £2,000 while Manchester City goalkeeper Scott Carson and his wife chimed in with £1,000.

The biggest donation came from Manchester United’s Dean Henderson, who pledged a massive £3,500 to go towards the ailing Hodgson.

Part of the money is also set to go to Hodgson’s family to help them get to Australia to give the footballer the support he needs during his recovery.

French footballer dies after 39 in a coma

Legit.ng earlier reported that curtains have fallen on French footballer Jean-Pierre Adams who has been in a coma for 39 years.

Adams slipped into a deep coma in 1982 after an anesthesia error while undergoing routine knee surgery at a French hospital.

Reports the footballer was confirmed dead on Monday, September 6, at the Nimes University Hospital aged 73.

Source: Legit