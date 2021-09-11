FC Lorient claimed their second Ligue 1 win this season following their 2-1 triumph over defending champions Lille

Nigerian star Terem Moffi starred in the meeting after scoring one goal and assisting another in the encounter

The Super Eagles star has now scored two goals and two assists in five topflight games so far this campaign

Nigerian forward Terem Moffi was on fire for his French League side FC Lorient after inspiring them to a 2-1 victory over defending champions Lille.

The 22-year-old attacker gave a worthy account of himself following his return from a national team assignment with the Super Eagles as he scored and provided an assist in the game.

Armand Lauriente opened the scoring for Les Merlus just seven minutes into the encounter with the Super Eagles star bagging the assist.

FC Lorient stars celebrate Nigerian forward Terem Moffi after powering them to victory over Lille. Photo by Matthieu Mirville/Icon Sport

The Frenchman after receiving a pass from his teammate, controlled the ball well before finding the top corner, giving the goalkeeper no chance.

Terem Moffi scores from close range

And three minutes before the final whistle sounded, the Nigerian grabbed the winner as his side climbed the fourth position on the log.

He fired the ball into the back of the net from the 18-yard area after calmly picking a spot to secure his side's maximum point.

Meanwhile, Burak Yilmaz's 25th-minute equaliser ended up a mere consolation as it could not help them avoid defeat.

Lorient are fourth on the log having won two, and drawn two of their first five encounters of the new season.

