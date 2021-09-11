Brazilian players who were initially banned from playing this weekend in the Premier Leasgue have been cleared to feature

The players were initially banned from playing as the Brazilian FA decided to apply Article 5 of the FIFA rule book

The rules state that players whose clubs failed to allow them to represent their countries during the international break should receive a five-day restriction

Football governing body FIFA has cleared players who were called up by South American nations including Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay during the international break to feature in the Premier League this weekend.

FIFA had initially exercised Article 5 which sought to block Premier League clubs from playing players who they refused to travel to their respective countries for the international break.

This was following a request from the Brazilian Football Association.

Brazilian players, including Manchester City keeper Ederson eligible to play after a waiver. Photo by Matt McNult.

Source: Getty Images

The initial request came after Premier League sides unanimously agreed not to release players for the international break who belonged to countries considered hot spots for COVID-19 by the UK.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Extensive talks which were held at the last minute between FIFA the FA and the Premier League, the associations of Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay agreed to waive what would have been a five-day restriction against their players.

The resolution, according to Sky Sport, was reached on the night of Friday, September 10, just hours before kick-off.

Biggest beneficiaries of waiver

Several heavy hitters in the Premier League will breathe a sigh of relief following the latest move, thanks to some leniency from the Brazilian Football Association.

2019/2020 Premier League champions Liverpool will in particular be thankful as they will be able to play goalkeeper Ederson, striker Roberto Firmino and midfielder Fabinho.

Manchester City were looking at a potential crisis in the goalkeeper position but they will now have the luxury of featuring their talented shop stopper Ederson, who recently signed a new deal with the club.

Chelsea will have Thiago Silva at their disposal while Manchester United can now choose Fred in the midfield position. Leeds will also breathe a sigh of relief as they are now able to play midfielder Raphinha.

Cristiano Ronaldo ready for Newcastle showdown

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed he was ready to clinch silverware as he gears up for his second debut in a Manchester United shirt.

The Portuguese superstar he wants to add to his medals of league titles, his five Champions League trophies and an attempt to win his sixth Ballon d'Or.

"This is why I am here. I am not here for a vacation."

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return will affect Man United negatively says Carragher

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United from Juventus during the summer transfer window has continued to generate mixed reactions among former football stars.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined the Red Devils on a two-year deal two days before the deadline day and he is in line to make his second debut this weekend.

But Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes the return of the 36-year-old might have a negative impact on the Old Trafford dwellers.

Source: Legit.ng