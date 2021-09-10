Nigerian basketball star Benjamin Uzoh was on fire after grabbing 22 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists to inspire Cape Town Tigers to her first South African National Club Championship in a hard fought win over Jozi Nuggets in the final match.

The 33-year-old point guard was excited after his feat adding that everybody understood their assignment and they all did their jobs.

While reacting to the victory, the 2015 Afrobasket championship winner told Femi Adefeso in an exclusive interview that:

Ben Uzoh posing with the South African National Club Championship. Credit - Femi Adefeso

“I feel good. I am just glad we were able to achieve the goal we set when we came out here as a team. We all played our part, the coaches were tremendous.

“There was lot of things happening behind the scenes, as far as resistance but we got it done. That’s all that matters.”

Cape Town Tigers basketball is a franchise is ran by Severus group, a project of American businessman Raphael Edwards.

The ex Basketball trainer from New York with his partners set qualification for the Basketball Africa League as top priority in their 5 year plan to bring about many positive changes in the basketball community and the continent, build the sport from the ground up with a lot of investment into infrastructure, promoting economic development and bringing positive change to Africa by introducing basketball expertise, business acumen and promoting philanthropy aligning with NBA Africa’s goal for the continent.

“The Tigers began their journey to the South African National championship summit winning the regional - Coastal leg - in Cape Town, booking a place in the national Final 4. They defeated Kwadu-Dukuza Kings 78-44 in their opening game.

They followed up the win with a 99-40 blow out win over Joby Knights and then took out Jozi Nuggets 70-64 to go undefeated in the round robin, setting up a championship match date with Jozi Nuggets whom they beat earlier in the tournament.

“We already qualified, the next step is to put our best foot forward and to try to make a splash in the qualification and move on from there.”

The triumph for the Cape Town Tigers means the team moves one step closer to Raphel Edward’s goal of getting to the Basketball Africa League. The club will represent South Africa in the BAL regional qualifiers where they will face clubs from Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Angola in the FIBA Africa zone 6 Qualifiers.

