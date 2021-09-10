Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper Daniel Akpeyi has opened up on the best financial advice he was given

The former NPFL star says he shunned buying expensive cars for putting his money in the real estate business

Akpeyi was on the bench for both World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde this month

Super Eagles back-up goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is not one of those who flaunt their wealth on social media due to his decision to invest in real estate.

The 35-year-old is currently on the books of South African Premier League side Kaizer Chiefs with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2022.

However, the former Warri Wolves shot-stopper reveal that he shows no interests in expensive cars nor flashy clothing because they won't guarantee him financial freedom when he hangs his gloves.

Daniel Akpeyi during Nigeria vs South Africa's AFCON 2019 encounter. Photo credit should read GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP

Source: Getty Images

He admitted that he has a few properties coming up and he hopes to add more while he still earns from playing football. Akpeyi told Kaizer Chiefs TV and reported by Soccer Laduma and Soccernet.

“The best financial advice I have ever gotten is [that] I shouldn’t make material things a necessity for me. I’ve always been told that I need to get financial support in making my own finances and become my own financial support for myself and my future,”

“Instead of looking into cars and trying to wear the fancy clothes and all that, I was actually advised not to make those things my own necessities at any point in time. I just need to make a proper foundation for myself.”

“The best investment that I have made is real estate. I try to get into real estate, and it’s not big, but it’s small, and it’s coming on gradually. At least I can say that I have one or two properties that are coming up.

“With the little income that I am earning, I am just trying to make sure that I have one or two properties here because for now, still being in the game, that is what I can manage from afar.”

Akpeyi was in the Super Eagles squad that defeated both Liberia and Cape Verde in their World Cup qualifiers this month.

