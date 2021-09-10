Jesse Lingarc joined Burna Boy and Man United teammate Paul Pogba behind-the-scene after a show in Manchester

The 27-year-old was involved and scored in the Red Devils' commanding win over Newcastle in the Premier League

Ole Giunnar Solskajer's men go top of the Premier League ahead of Chelsea after recording three wins from four matches

Jesse Lingard was spotted hanging with Burna Boy behind the stage after his performance in Manchester, Instagram.

Lingard hanging out with Burna Boy and Pogba

The England international was among the scorers when United thrashed Newcastle by 4-1 with Cristiano Ronaldo grabbing a brace and Bruno Fernandes scoring one.

Jesse Lingard was spotted behind-the-scenes with Burna Boy and United teammate Paul Pogba. Photo @manunitedpidgin

Source: Instagram

The match marked the return of Ronaldo to the Theatre of Dreams and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner did to fail to disappoint as he scored two goals.

Grammy Award winner Burna Boy who is a staunch Red Devil fan was also in the crowd celebrating his team's victory.

The Nigerian artiste then had a stage performance after the game with Paul Pogba make appearance to the delight of the fans.

Back stage, Lingard, Pogba and Burna Boy posed for a photo as the Nigerian musician flaunted his similar white canvass laced in red along with the Englishman.

Summary of Man United vs Newcastle

The win over Newcastle took United to the top of the Premier League table swith auperrior goal-difference over Chelsea, dropping points only against Southampton this season.

Ronaldo had a stroke of luck when Newcatsle goalkeeper spilled Mason Greenwood's shot, giving the Portuguese striker the easiest of tap ins.

The Jordies equalized through Javier Manquillo in the second half before Ronaldo struck again to restore the lead for United.

Fernandes' goal was a thing of beauty when his shot from 25-yards flew into the goalkeeper's right-hand corner.

A well-worked United goal gave them their fourth in the match as substitute Lingard delivered a classy finish.

Source: Legit