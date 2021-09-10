Premier League side Chelsea will be without their star Christian Pulisic for 10 days following his injury on international duty

The Blues manager Thomas Tuchel stated clearly that the club will try continue with their fine game without the American

Chelsea who are currently occupying fourth position on the Premier League table with face Aston Villa in next game

Thomas Tuchel who is the coach of Premier League side Chelsea has disclosed that America international Christian Pulisic is expected to be out of action for their next three matches.

This is as a result of the injury the 22-year-old winger picked while playing for his national team against Honduras in 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Chelsea have already played their last two games without Christian Pulisic and the Stamford Bridge landlords will now be hoping he recovers quick so as to join his teammates in training.

Christian Pulisic in action for America against Canada. Photo by Brett Carlsen

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on GOAL, and Football London, Thomas Tuchel also explained that France international N'Golo Kante won't be available for their next Premier League game against Aston Villa.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Thomas Tuchel's reaction

"Unfortunately we have two players out, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic, they both came back injured.

"N'Golo got injured against Liverpool and still suffers a little bit. We'll try with N'Golo for Tuesday, so this looks pretty good.

"For Christian unfortunately he came yesterday on crutches, and we have an ankle injury with about 10 days."

Meanwhile, Chelsea have not lost any game this season in the Premier League as the Blues currently occupy fourth position on the English topflight table.

Bayern Munich eye move for Chelsea star Werner

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how German League champions Bayern Munich are eyeing a move for Chelsea forward Timo Werner as a replacement for their want-away striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Bundesliga giants are already planning for a life after their prolific goalscorer whose current deal expires in the summer of 2023 having joined them from rival club Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

Lewandowski has since then won the league title at the end of every season including one Champions League silverware among others.

GOAL quoting Sport1 claims Norwegian youngster Erling Haaland was Bayern's ideal choice but they have named Werner as an alternative if they fail to lure the 21-year-old away from Dortmund

Haaland looks comfortable at his present club despite being linked with a move to several top clubs in the summer transfer window.

Source: Legit.ng