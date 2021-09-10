Davido's big brother, Adewale Adeleke recently surprised his beautiful mum with luxury gifts on her birthday

The birthday girl was with Chairman HKN and other members of the family presumably his sisters when their mum was presented with a Rolex wristwatch

The music executive who noted that he owes his mum the world expressed gratitude to her for her guidance, love and care over the years

The joy of most children is to be able to put smiles on the faces of their parents, something Davido's big brother, Chairman HKN, recently achieved.

The young man took to his Instagram page with a lovely video of the moment he surprised his mum with birthday gifts.

Chairman HKN and sisters celebrate their mum Photo credit: @chairmanhkn

Source: Instagram

Chairman HKN's mum and his sisters were at a restaurant and his mum was spotted excitedly dancing on her chair as she tried to open the wrapped gift.

The Louis Vuitton bag her son got for her which she had unveiled was by her side on the table and she even noted that she was actually due for a change.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The wrapped gift was eventually opened by Chairman HKN's sisters and a beautiful Rolex was unveiled to the pleasant surprise of their mum.

Taking to the caption, the music executive noted that his mum deserves the world as she has been an amazing mother to him and his sisters.

"I owe this woman the world. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without your guidance, care & love! Thank you for being such an amazing mother to me & my sisters. I know I will never be able to pay back all you have sacrificed for me but I hope you like your present. Happy birthday G-Mama."

Watch the video below:

Best wishes for the birthday girl

tunegee

"Happy birthday Aunty Grace !!! Love to see it cuz."

kaylahoniwo:

"So heartwarming."

theonlykslim:

"Yes o!! Happy birthday to your wonderful mother."

vitu911:

"You are a good man, don't change for anything."

god_fearer21747:

"Bless you for making her this happy and appreciating her."

Davido's brother and wife dance inside private jet

Love is indeed a beautiful thing and Adewale Adeleke is one man that knows how to treat his woman right.

The music executive took to his Instagram page with a video that captured a fun moment while he was on a private jet trip with his beautiful wife.

The husband and wife who appeared to have gotten used to flying in aeroplanes were seen dancing to Fireboy’s Peru song even though the aircraft was 40,000 feet in the air.

Source: Legit