Super Eagles midfielder Ramon Azeez has been thrown into the transfer market as a free agent after Spanish club Granada decided to terminate his contract in heartbreaking situation.

Following his impressive performances at Lower League side Lugo, Granada signed the Super Eagles star in 2019 and was an important member of the squad then.

However, things turned the other way round for Ramon Azeez last season at Granada as the club decided to send the Nigerian footballer out on loan.

Nigerian footballer Ramon Azeez in action. Photo by Alejandro

Source: Getty Images

And at La Liga Smartbank side FC Cartagena where Ramon Azeez finished the term on loan, the Nigerian managed to play 16 games and helped the side to escape relegation.

According to the report on Guardian and Soccernet, Granada chiefs wanted Ramon Azeez to go out on loan again this season which the Nigerian refused.

His refusal forced the club's eggheads to terminate his contract and he would have to wait until January next year before possibly joining another club.

Granada's statement

“From today, they (Azeez and Bravo) are free agents.

“We looked for ways out for them, and they did not accept those options. We made numerous efforts and made calls to a multitude of places.”

Meanwhile, this latest development is expected to affect Ramon Azeez getting a call into the Super Eagles for subsequent games and he must work hard to get himself attached as soon as possible.

