Cristiano Ronaldo made a return to Manchester United and the Portuguese is on the verge of making second debut

Former Liverpool and West Ham star Julian disclosed that he would have loved to go up against Cristiano Ronaldo

Old Trafford is currently bubbling as fans and players are happy with the return of the five time Ballon d'Or winner

Former professional English footballer Julian who played for West Ham United in the Premier League has explained that he would have loved to face Cristiano Ronaldo now on the pitch.

Julian was known as a difficult and hard defender during his active playing time considering how he used to tackle strikers in the Premier League.

And by the time he hanged his professional boots in 2002, Cristiano Ronaldo was still playing for Sporting Lisbon then in Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester United. Photo by Ash Donelon

In fact, it was his impressive performances for Sporting Lisbon that caught the attention of former Manchester United coach Sir Alex Ferguson who signed him.

At Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo made name for himself and won his first Ballon d'Or award before moving to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

And after almost 12 years playing in Spain and Italy, Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to the Premier League and Manchester United fans are happy with the development.

According to the report on UK Sun, Julian who also played for Liverpool before retiring explained that he would love loved to boot Cristiano Ronaldo.

Julian's statement

"If I was still playing, I'd love to have gone up against a player like Ronaldo, because I'd have just booted the s*** out of him.

"Luckily enough, when I played, I could do that sort of thing.

"I had no chance of catching some of the quick players I went up against, but I could smash them, so that's what I'd do."

Fred praises Cristiano Ronaldo

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Fred of Manchester United explained how the arrival of Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo has been changing things at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo is no doubt one of the best footballers on earth considering his styles of play and all the titles he has won since he began his professional football career.

The Portuguese began his career on the streets in his country before he was spotted by those at Sporting Lisbon who gave him the chance to exhibit his talent.

That actually paved ways for Cristiano Ronaldo to move to Manchester United in 2003 after convincing then manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

