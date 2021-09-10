The Nigeria entertainment industry is not one free from scandals, with mostly upcoming acts calling out older colleagues

Actress Bukunmi Oluwasina wrote a lengthy post revealing how some people come into the industry with the aim of dating or sleeping with celebrities

The mum of one also disclosed how shocked she gets when she reaches movie locations and sees how some upcoming acts are dressed

Nollywood is one arm of the entertainment industry that is never scandal or drama free, from celebrities fighting to tales of sexual harassment.

While some people have come out to reveal how older colleagues harassed them, actress Bukunmi Oluwasina took to her page to address some of her colleagues.

Bukunmi Oluwasina discloses why some people entered the acting industry

Source: Instagram

Bukunmi bares it all

In the lengthy post the movie star shared on her Instagram story channel, she disclosed that some people came into the industry with intentions other than acting.

She noted that some people whose intention was to sleep with or date celebrities would be lucky and some would end up being a pain in the neck because they have given too much.

The mum of one went on to say that such people constantly appear in scandals and create problems for the married celebrities.

Oluwasina also revealed how some upcoming acts show up at locations looking scantily dresses which makes her wonder if they are actually there to work or sleep around.

According to her, the way some of these ladies are dressed might put ideas in the head of someone who might have helped them without demands.

The actress also dragged those who refused to go to school or go for auditions but would rather send messages to celebrities trying to hook up with them to become stars.

See screenshot of her post below:

Bukunmi Oluwasina makes stunning revelation

Source: Instagram

Odunlade Adekola clears the air over sex for role allegations

Few days after Odunlade Adekola was called out by an Instagram blogger for demanding sex before giving movie roles to budding actors, he cleared the air.

In a video upload on his Instagram page, the actor challenged all the ladies involved to speak out if he has ever demanded such from them.

Adekola, while addressing the issue, pointed out that he has been in the industry for 25 years and has worked hard for what he is today and won't let people bring him down.

