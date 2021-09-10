Nigerian athlete Tobi Amusan emerged winner at the Diamond League meet held in Zurich, Switzerland

The 24-year-old broke the African record set by compatriot Gloria Alozie in the 100meter women's hurdle event

Amusan who finished in a disappointing fourth position at the past Tokyo 2020 bounced back to put her name in history books

Tobi Amusan has put away her disappointing Tokyo 2020 Olympics campaign after she won the 100meters hurdles in the women's event, Premium Times, Punch.

Amusan's record-breaking feat

The 24-year-old set a new African record with a time of 12.42sec in the Diamond League meet in Zurich, Switzerland.

Tobi Amusan makes history in Diamond League meet as she won the 100m hurdles. Photo by Maja Hitij

Source: Getty Images

She broke Gloria Alozie's record of 12.44sec set in 1999 and became the first Nigerian to ever win a Diamond League title.

Amusan will be smiling to the bank as she will be rewarded with $30,000 (N16million) for her heroic exploits.

The Ogun state born athlete is also getting a wild card for next year’s World Athletics Championships in Oregon, U.S.A.

Amusan came fourth in the finals of the 100meteres hurdles at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games last month.

Amusan at the athletics meet in Poland

After the competition, Amusna has been pushing through with her performances at subsequent events.

She won the 100meters hurdles at the Continental Tour Gold meeting at the Stadion Slaski in Chorzow, Poland in the past week.

Amusan returned a time of 12.64s ahead of Olympic bronze medalist Megan Tapper who clocked 12.7 as United States' Christina Clemons was third in 12.92.

Amusan at the Olympics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tobi Amusan failed to win Nigeria's first medal at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics games after finishing fourth in the women's 100meters hurdle event.

Amusan, who did not only have a slow start but ran slowest out of her block, could only pick up the pace 50m into the race as she clocked a time of 12.60s to place 4th.

The favourite Jasmine Camacho-Quinn from Puerto Rico blew away the rest to convincingly win Gold in women's 100m hurdles clocking a time of 12.37s.

Brume dedicates medal to Oyedepo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Ese Brume has dedicated her medal to Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide popularly known as Winners' Chapel, Vanguard, Daily Post.

The Delta state born athlete made the third-best jump in the final round of the women's long jump event as she leapt 6.97meters.

The 25-year-old finished behind United States' Britney Reese who won silver and Germany’s Malaika Mihambo who took home gold.

