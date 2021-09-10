Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain broke down in tears after scoring three goals for Argentina against Bolivia

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner presented the Copa America title to Argentinians which remains his only title with the national team

Messi who joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona on a free transfer has also broken Pele's international record

Lionel Messi who is the captain of the Argentina national team was on Thursday night, September 9, was unable to control his emotions after scoring ha-trick for his nation in their 3-0 win over Bolivia.

The encounter was in a 2022 World Cup qualifiers as Lionel Messi and his teammates in the national team have now brighten their chances to qualify for the global competition.

However, Argentina internationals had the chance to present their Copa America title to the home fans for the very first time since they won it at the Maracana stadium in which Lionel Messi broke down in tears.

Lionel Messi in action for the Argentina national team. Photo by Juan I. Roncoroni

Source: Getty Images

It was tears of joy for Lionel Messi anyways as this is the first time in his professional career that the former Barcelona star will be presenting or winning title with the national team.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Lionel Messi breaks Pele's record

Lionel Messi's three goals against Bolivia now make him the leading international male scorer from a South American country with 79, surpassing Pele's record of 77.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a trademark left-footed strike curling the ball into the top corner.

Messi netted his second goal in the 64th minute before grabbing his ha-trick in the 88th minute for Argentina to win.

Lionel Messi speaks on winning Copa America

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Lionel Messi ended his long wait for international trophy in the summer after guiding Argentina to Copa America glory.

La Albiceleste emerged victorious in this year's edition of the championship after Angel Di Maria's lone strike in the 22nd minute lifted them over host country Brazil.

Before his eventual success at the national team level, the 34-year-old had featured in four finals of major tournaments but failed to triumph in all.

He was in the Argentine squad for the 2007, 2015 and 2016 continental championship while his team lost to Germany in the 2014 FIFA World Cup staged in Brazil.

The resolute six-time Ballon d'Or winner who has won everything club trophy with Barcelona broke the jinx and tasted victory at the senior level for the first time this year.

Source: Legit.ng