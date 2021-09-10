Munir Muhammad Sada has joined English club Arsenal and will play in the team’s kid’s academy according to sources

In a statement cited on Abdallah Yunus Abdallah’s Facebook wall, Mumammad Sada hails from Kaduna state

It was gathered that the chap started playing football as a career right from his primary school

English club Arsenal have signed Munir Muhammad Sada, a 9-year-old Nigerian lad into the clubs Academy, Nairaland reports.

It was gathered that the chap’s father hails from Kaduna state, while his mother is from Katsina, all from the Northern part of the country.

In a statement by Abdallah Yunus Abdallah whose Facebook profile reads ‘information officer at the department of public affairs, govt house Kaduna, Munir is an indigene of Zaria.

Munir Muhammad Sada joins Arsenal. Photo: Abdallah Yunus Abdallah

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

“Arsenal FC have signed a 9 year old Nigerian. Munnir Muhammed Sada an indigene of Zaria LG of Kaduna State is expected to be playing for the youth soccer team of Arsenal FC.”

Munnir Muhammad Sada joined the Arsenal kid’s academy as he signed the contract in the presence of his parents and manager in England.

YamanNews via Naija_Footballers on Instagram are claiming that the footballer always had a dream of becoming a great football star like Messi.

He started playing football as a career right from his primary school, he became the best young player in his community, and now he is finally in England to pursue his dreams.

