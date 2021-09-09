Jerome Boateng has been handed a fine of about £1.5m by judge Kai Dingerdissen over a domestic violence case

The 33-year-old defender was said to have punched his former partner and mother of his twin girls on her kidney

Away from all that, Boateng is waiting to make his debut at Lyon after joining the on a two-year deal for free in the summer

Two-time UEFA Champions League winner Jerome Boateng has been slapped with a staggering N1.1 billion (£1.5m) fine after he was found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend Sherin Senler.

The Germany defender was said to have escaped a five-year jail term but couldn't avoid the heaviest financial damage the Munich District Court has ever slammed on anyone.

Metro UK reports that the domestic violence took place three years back while the then lovers were on a holiday in the Caribbean.

Former Man City and Bayern Munich Jerome Boateng and his ex-partner along with their twin daughters. Photo by Matthias Balk/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

The publication reveals that the defender spit blood on her face and also punched her in the kidney but the football star denied the allegations.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He then went ahead to present his own case saying Senler attacked him but his claims were not strong enough as he was convicted of causing dangerous bodily harm by judge Kai Dingerdissen.

The case was originally brought before a district court on February 11, 2019 but the trial was stalled for over two years before it was recently attended to.

Boateng and Senler have twin daughters together

Boateng and his ex-lover Senler have a twin girls together during their 19 years relationship named Soley and Lamia.

Meanwhile, the World Cup winner parted ways with Bayern after a decade to join Lyon for free on a two-year deal this summer and he is yet to make his debut for his new club.

The defender won nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions Leagues among several other trophies.

Why English FA slammed Chelsea with a £25,000 fine

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Football Association (FA) has slapped Chelsea with a fine of £25,000 for failing to control their players during their tense Premier League meeting with Liverpool.

The clash which ended in a 1-1 draw at Anfield saw Reece James sent off after a handball on the goal line.

The decision by referee Anthony Taylor to hand the Chelsea defender marching orders sparked a protest from the Blues' playing unit.

Source: Legit.ng News