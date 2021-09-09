Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Urgent Message to Solskjaer Ahead of Man United vs Newcastle Clash
- Manchester United return to action this weekend when they face-off with Newcastle United at Old Trafford
- The Red Devils will hope to continue from where they started in August having avoided defeat in their first three EPL games so far
- Meanwhile summer signing Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed interest in being named in the starting XI for the encounter
Cristiano Ronaldo seems ready to walk straight right back into Manchester United starting line up when they battle Newcastle United at Old Trafford this weekend.
The return of the 36-year-old has increased the chances of the Red Devils winning the Premier League title for the first time since 2013.
While speaking ahead of the matchday four, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner admits that he is as nervous as he was when he made his first Red Devils debut in 2003 but insisted that he is ready to start if given the opportunity.
Ronaldo makes big statement after taking part in his first full Man Utd training session ahead of 2nd debut
Ronaldo staged a return to his former club after joining them on a two year deal from Juventus this summer despite having about 10 months left on his contract with them.
What Cristiano Ronaldo said
And having trained with the rest of the team earlier this week, Ronaldo was quoted by Metro UK while speaking to Manchester United website that:
"I did not expect to start or to even come on in the game [in 2003], so I was super nervous. Of course I will be nervous on Saturday, but I am more mature, I am more experienced.
"I will be prepared [for Saturday] and I am going to make pressure to Ole now to start [me] in the XI. I am ready to go!"
Also, Ronaldo got his jersey number seven back as he prepares for his second debut against the Magpies this weekend.
Cristiano Ronaldo talks tough ahead of second Man United debut
Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo appears ready for his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle United at Old Trafford this weekend.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined the Red Devils on a two-year deal this summer after dumping Juventus with about 10 months left on his current deal.
He could however return to action for the club for the first time since he left them for Spanish League giants Real Madrid in 2009.
Source: Legit.ng