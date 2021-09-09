Manchester United return to action this weekend when they face-off with Newcastle United at Old Trafford

The Red Devils will hope to continue from where they started in August having avoided defeat in their first three EPL games so far

Meanwhile summer signing Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed interest in being named in the starting XI for the encounter

Cristiano Ronaldo seems ready to walk straight right back into Manchester United starting line up when they battle Newcastle United at Old Trafford this weekend.

The return of the 36-year-old has increased the chances of the Red Devils winning the Premier League title for the first time since 2013.

While speaking ahead of the matchday four, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner admits that he is as nervous as he was when he made his first Red Devils debut in 2003 but insisted that he is ready to start if given the opportunity.

Cristiano Ronaldo meeting with Solskjaer in his office after rejoining Man United on a two-year deal Credit - @manchesterunited

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo staged a return to his former club after joining them on a two year deal from Juventus this summer despite having about 10 months left on his contract with them.

What Cristiano Ronaldo said

And having trained with the rest of the team earlier this week, Ronaldo was quoted by Metro UK while speaking to Manchester United website that:

"I did not expect to start or to even come on in the game [in 2003], so I was super nervous. Of course I will be nervous on Saturday, but I am more mature, I am more experienced.

"I will be prepared [for Saturday] and I am going to make pressure to Ole now to start [me] in the XI. I am ready to go!"

Also, Ronaldo got his jersey number seven back as he prepares for his second debut against the Magpies this weekend.

