Argentine legend Lionel Messi enjoyed his elongated summer holiday with his children after a victorious Copa America campaign

The 34-year-old claimed his first ever title with his country's senior national team having lost four finals since 2007

Messi has now revealed that this last summer break was superb as his children sang Argentine song all the way

Lionel Messi ended his long wait for international trophy in the summer after guiding Argentina to Copa America glory.

La Albiceleste emerged victorious in this year's edition of the championship after Angel Di Maria's lone strike in the 22nd minute lifted them over host country Brazil.

Before his eventual success at the national team level, the 34-year-old had featured in four finals of major tournaments but failed to triumph in all.

Lionel Messi thrown into the air by his teammates after their Copa America triumph in the summer. Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP

He was in the Argentine squad for the 2007, 2015 and 2016 continental championship while his team lost to Germany in the 2014 FIFA World Cup staged in Brazil.

The resolute six-time Ballon d'Or winner who has won everything club trophy with Barcelona broke the jinx and tasted victory at the senior level for the first time this year.

Messi was quoted by GOAL while speaking with ESPN, saying:

"Everything I won was important and beautiful, but this was the most difficult because I went through many things. It was knock after knock.

"I finally had happy holidays from the first day to the last. Before I was bitter and now it was different from start to finish. My children sing Argentina songs all the time, they remember the final against Brazil and for me it's spectacular to see how they enjoy that."

"I have peace of mind of having achieved the dream that has been denied to me so many times.

"It was like a dream, a spectacular moment. I couldn't believe it had happened. I enjoy watching the images now more than at the time as I was in a daze. I didn't quite understand what was happening."

Having won the Copa America title, Messi will now be shifting focus to conquering the world in Qatar next year as they battle Bolivia in their next World Cup qualifier on Friday, September 10.

