Manchester United fans will be hoping to see their legend Cristiano Ronaldo in action this weekend

The Red Devils host Newcastle United at old Trafford as club football returns to action with exciting fixtures

Ronaldo rejoined United on a two-year deal after 12 years he left them for Real Madrid in the summer of 2009

Cristiano Ronaldo appears ready for his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle United at Old Trafford this weekend.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined the Red Devils on a two-year deal this summer after dumping Juventus with about 10 months left on his current deal.

He could however return to action for the club for the first time since he left them for Spanish League giants Real Madrid in 2009.

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Carrington training centre as he rejoined Man United this summer. Credit - @manchesterunited

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo parted ways with Los Blancos for Juve in 2018 on a four year deal but walked out on them as he entered the last 12 months of his contract with them.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The 36-year-old joined his new teammates in training earlier this week after observing a few days of isolation according to COVID-19 rules in the United Kingdom.

What Ronaldo said ahead of United debut

After concluding training on Friday, September 9, the legendary forward admits that he is faced with a new task but the aim remains the same. He said on his official Instagram page that:

"New challenge, but always with the same goals! Let’s go Manchester United."

Ronaldo will hope to continue from where he stopped about 12 years ago when he won a Champions League and three Premier League titles among others in his first spell at Old Trafford.

Dimitri Berbatov speaks on Ronaldo's number 7 jersey

Legit.ng earlier reported that ex-Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov believes Cristiano Ronaldo was right to reclaim the club's jersey number seven on his return to Old Trafford last month.

The Red Devils announced that the 36-year-old will wear the iconic shirt for them across competitions this season after rejoining them on a two-year deal from Juventus.

Although the top number was vacant, the Premier League outfit had to withdraw it from Edinson Cavani who wore it last campaign.

Source: Legit.ng News