Jamilu Collins exposed Super Eagles attacker Terem Moffi while his hands was buried in his boxers

They were returning from their FIFA 2022 World Cup qualification victory over Cape Verde earlier this week

The France-based forward smiled it off after realising he had been caught red-handed as they journeyed back home

Super Eagles forward Terem Moffi was caught dipping his hands into his boxers while fondling his phone during their trip back from Cape Verde.

The 22-year-old made his first competitive appearance for Nigeria in their 2-1 win over the Blue Sharks in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers earlier this week.

Moffi who wore his second cap for the country's national team came on for captain Ahmed Musa in the 73rd minute and three minutes later, they grabbed the winner through an own goal.

Nigerian star spotted with his hands in his boxers on their way back from Cape Verde. Credit - @collinsjamilu

The FC Lorient however looked lost with was he was doing on the trip as his hands was busy in his lower region until Jamilu Collins' camera caught him in the act.

How he was caught in the act

And he immediately removed his hands and put up a grin smile as he tried to understand what was happening.

Meanwhile coach Gernot Rohr's men are edging closer to advancing to the knockout stages of their qualification after picking all six points in their first two engagements so far.

They defeated Liberia 2-0 in Lagos and went away to Cape Verde to pick maximum points as they battle the Central African Republic in their next two games.

When Joachim Low was caught in the act

Legit.ng earlier reported that Joachim Low was in charge of his final game for the German national side as they lost to England in the Euro 2020 round of 16 tie played at the Wembley Stadium, Sport Bible.

The 61-year-old has been known to have unusual behaviour when he is at the dugout watching his lads play the game.

The former Stuttgart boss was spotted picking his nose and put the same hands inside his mouth which in the past has blamed on adrenaline.

