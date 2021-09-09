Kylian Mbappe has been told that he will have to cope with playing with Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain

This assertion was made by Paris Saint-Germain legend Pauleta who says Kylian Mbappe would gain a lot from Messi on the pitch

Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer following Barcelona's inability to sign him

Pauleta who is a legend at French side Paris Saint-Germain has made it clear that France international Kylian Mbappe may have to accept not scoring more goals this term because of Lionel Messi.

Paris Saint-Germain is currently having of the strongest attacking options in the world as they have Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar to do the work for them up front.

Despite the fact that Paris Saint-Germain have Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, they jumped to the chance of signing Lionel Messi for free from Barcelona.

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi in training at PSG. Photo by Aurelien Meunier

Source: Getty Images

Lionel Messi was unable to be registered at Barcelona who are having financial problems and the Argentine was left with no other option that to leave.

According to the report on GOAL and Ligue 1, Pauleta who scored more than 100 goals for Paris Saint-Germain explained that Kylian Mbappe will have to adapt with playing with Lionel Messi.

Pauleta's reaction

''If he has the intelligence to move well, taking advantage of the spaces created by Messi and Neymar, he will often find himself in a good situation thanks to their quality of passing and he will therefore be able to score many goals.

"The fact that he can play either on the side or in the middle will be an asset. That said, there is always a risk that one of the three will score less. If that's the case for Kylian, he'll have to accept it."

Kylian Mbappe attacked for refusing to pass to Messi

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Kylian Mbappe was branded selfish following his refusal to pass to new teammate Lionel Messi during Paris Saint Germain's 2-0 win over Reims at Stade Auguste Delaune on Sunday, August 29.

The Frenchman scored both goals for the Parisians but squandered their chance to increase the tally after playing the ball all by himself despite the 34-year-old standing at a vantage point.

Messi came on for Neymar on his debut for PSG but the Argentine didn't make much impact as all the goals had been scored already.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the 16th minute and then completed his brace his the 63rd minute as Mauricio Pochettino's men maintain their winning streak so far this campaign.

Source: Legit.ng