Arsenal have been urged to ship out five of their squad members in order to secure the transfer of Borussia Dortmund hotshot Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham has widely been linked with a return to England, with Liverpool reportedly planning a bid for the promising midfielder.

According to Mirror UK, the teenage sensation has previously been on the radar of the Gunners, but will now cost a fortune having failed to land him in their first attempt.

Man United were the other Premier League side who were widely linked with a move for the Englishman before he decided to move to the Bundesliga.

Former Tottenham star Darren Bent believes Bellingham made the perfect decision to snub Man United.

“It makes sense for his development because he’s got more game time, in the Champions League, at Dortmund than at United,” Mirror quoted him saying.

He, however, believes the time is ripe for the England youngster to move to the EPL, urging Arsenal chiefs to launch an audacious swap deal.

Bent went on to list a string of players the Gunners should consider offloading, including Granit Xhaka and Bernd Leno.

“I’d literally switch five players for him, I’d chop in five for him,” he joked.

“[Granit] Xhaka, [Mohamed] Elneny, Cedric, [Bernd] Leno, [Calum] Chambers. There’s your five and I’d give you £50million on top to get him," he added when pressed to name the players.

