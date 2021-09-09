Alex Iwobi has been in sizzling form for Everton in the English Premier League at the start of this football season

The Nigerian international has found the back of the net once and assisted a goal for the Toffees so far this season

Iwobi has attributed his improved form to the training and professionalism of his club coach Rafa Benitez

Everton attacking midfielder Alex Iwobi has showered praises on Everton manager Rafa Benitez for his improved form in the English topflight this season, GOAL reports.

Iwobi has shown class at the start of the season scoring a goal and assisting one for Everton in the Premier League during this campaign.

The former Arsenal sensation has impressed under Benitez who replaced Carlo Ancelotti back in June, and has played in all their matches this season.

Alex iwobi credits Rafa Benitez for his improved form. Photo: Tony McArdle

He referenced the manager’s training session which has been impactful for his form in recent times. Alex Iwobi told Everton TV via The Sun

“The manager is always talking to me and trying to help me. It's helped me a lot so far this season.

“It’s not just me, of course, but the whole team [he speaks to]. My confidence is playing a big part, too. I’m pushing a bit more up the field and getting involved in attacks.

“I just need to add more goals and assists, like the manager wants. With the manager, he doesn’t give us any rest, he’s onto us 24/7. This is what we need.

“You can see everyone’s playing with a lot of confidence. That big motivation is there [to continue achieving positive results].”

