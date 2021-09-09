A supercomputer prediction has given Arsenal no chance of surviving in the top-flight this season

According to the generator, the Gunners are poised to be relegated alongside Wolves and Norwich City

Liverpool have been backed to win the league this term ahead of Chelsea, Man United and reigning champions, City

A Premier League supercomputer has predicted Arsenal will be relegated this season with a bottom of the log finish.

This would be the first time the Emirates outfit are relegated from the topflight since 1913. Photo by Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners kicked off their season on the wrong footing, having already lost all their three openers of the season.

So woeful their run of form has been that they are yet to score at least a league goal thus far.

The three defeats now have Arsenal rocked bottom on the log, with their arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur topping the charts with three wins.

And to further complicate matters, a supercomputer does not see the north Londoners getting out of their current position.

According to the generator, the Mikel Arteta-tutored side is poised to finish the season bottom of the table.

If this happens, it would be the first time the Emirates outfit are relegated from the topflight since 1913, with the computer predicting the side will tumble to Championship having lost 28 games and shipped in 107 goals.

Among the teams backed to secure heavy wins against Arsenal include Liverpool and Newcastle, with the latter tipped to hammer them 9-0.

The Reds, meanwhile, have been backed to reclaim the league title ahead of Chelsea who are predicted to finish second.

Man United, City, and Liverpool have all been backed to finish in the top five, with Wolves and Norwich joining Arsenal in relegation.

Another Supercomputer predicts Man City to win the PL title and Man United to finish 4th

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United will narrowly finish fourth on the Premier League table at the end of the ongoing season despite signing Cristiano Ronaldo, according to a Supercomputer.

The Red Devils made some quality signings during the summer transfer window with players like Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane joining them.

They also welcomed the return of Cristiano Ronaldo who initially parted ways with the club for Real Madrid in 2009.

But the Supercomputer predicts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will struggle to qualify for Champions League next campaign and Man City will emerge champions again.

Chelsea are tipped to finish second ahead of Liverpool.

At the other end of the table, newly promoted Norwich City are predicted to finish bottom, being relegated along with Watford and Crystal Palace.

Source: Legit