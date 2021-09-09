Ronald Koeman has disclosed that Lionel Messi's departure at Barcelona was a painful one for the Catalans

The Argentina international left Barcelona on a free transfer to join French giants Paris Saint-Germain

However, Koeman says the team are more focused and well structured now despite Messi's departure

Ronald Koeman who is the gaffer of Spanish La Liga side Barcelona has explained that the Catalans are now better in pressing and structuring despite the departure of Lionel Messi.

Countless number of Barcelona fans were livid with the departure of Lionel Messi at Barcelona considering how great he was during his time at the Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi set many records at Barcelona that any player might not be able to break anytime soon and this is why the club fans never wanted him to leave.

Ronald Koeman and Messi in action for Barcelona. Photo by Pedro Salado

Source: Getty Images

However, Messi's departure was not his fault considering the fact that Barcelona chiefs were the ones who failed to register the Argentine due to their financial problems.

And French side Paris Saint-Germain were the biggest beneficiaries as they signed a whole Lionel Messi for free in what Barcelona chiefs would be regretting.

According to the report on Mirror, Ronald Koeman explained that Lionel Messi's departure was big blow considering how the club had planned for the new season with him.

Ronaldo Koeman's reaction

"It was a huge blow to lose him. We had planned for the season with him. We lose so much and it took a few days to get things in order, but we must turn the page and build the team.

"Losing Messi doesn't oblige us to play different tactically but there are things without the ball where the team can improve.

"We won't have the individual quality of Leo, but in pressing and structuring the team, the team is better now."

Sergio Aguero explains why he rejected Messi's number 10 shirt

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Sergio Aguero who is an Argentine footballer explained that he rejected to pick Lionel Messi's jersey number 10 at Barcelona because of the respect he has for the now Paris Saint-Germain star.

The former Manchester City striker joined Barcelona with the hopes that he would play with Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp, but the six-time Ballon d'Or winner left for PSG.

Lionel Messi never wanted to leave Barcelona and the Argentine even accepted a paycut for hi to remain at the Nou Camp, but Barcelona's financial issues made it difficult to register him.

Even Sergio Aguero was recently registered by Barcelona as the club's chiefs continue their fight to overcome their financial ordeal.

