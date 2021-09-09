Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has three beautiful children that have captured the hearts of a lot of Nigerians

His first child and daughter, Imade is a social media favourite and she shares cute moments of herself or with her father on her Instagram page

The six year old who seems to be on vacation with her mum shared photos from some of their nice moments on the trip

Davido's firstborn daughter, Imade is growing up nicely and it is beautiful to see her evolve through her Instagram page.

The six year old shares photos and videos from special moments and milestones just like her superstar daddy.

Imade and mummy have a great time

In a recent post, Imade revealed that she is on vacation spending a great time with her mum, Sophia Momodu.

They visited what looked like a nature park, as Imade held on to a wooden elephant trunk, she also struck a pose with her mum.

The mum and daughter duo also treated themselves to a sumptuous meal and from indications with a 'thumbs' up, Imade enjoyed the food.

The little girl captioned the post with:

"First time in having a blast"

See post below:

Nigerians react

justt_mercy12:

"She so much looks like her father."

itskerenkezia_:

"Awwww Imade."

naomi_unusual_:

"Cutie."

emmanuel_dc07:

"Nice looking imade."

faniran_mayowa:

"Omo baba olowo."

stargal.8.9:

"She is prettier everyday."

thrift_with_giva:

"Imade is grandpa’s replica."

luklat_empire:

"Imade Daddy's carbon copy."

Davido sounds note of warning over Imade

Singer Davido does not joke around when it comes to spending quality time with his children and carrying out his fatherly duties.

The 30 BG crooner was with his firstborn daughter, Imade, and he shared a video on his Instastory that captured the moment spent together.

In the video, Imade was seen leaning on her daddy as he requested a kiss on the cheek from her, he also accompanied the clip with a short caption in which he stressed how much he loves his daughter.

According to the Assurance crooner, he wouldn’t take it lightly if anyone tries to move funny around his girl.

Source: Legit