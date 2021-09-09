Cristiano Ronaldo will don jersey number seven for Manchester United across competitions this season

The Red Devils confirmed this earlier this month after withdrawing the shirt from Edinson Cavani who wore it last term

Berbatov however admits that it was the right decision the winger made to reclaim the top the winger donned during his first spell at the club

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov believes Cristiano Ronaldo was right to reclaim the club's jersey number seven on his return to Old Trafford last month.

The Red Devils announced that the 36-year-old will wear the iconic shirt for them across competitions this season after rejoining them on a two-year deal from Juventus.

Although it wasn't as if the top number was vacant, the Premier League outfit had to withdraw it from Edinson Cavani who wore it last campaign.

Dimitri Berbatov with Cristiano Ronaldo set for Man United Champions League clash vs FC Porto. Photo by Mike Egerton - PA Images

Source: Getty Images

The Uruguay international will now wear jersey number 21 while he sees out the remainder of his contract with them.

Ronaldo wore the number seven during his first spell and led them to one Champions League and three Premier League silverwares among others. He also don the same number at Real Madrid and the Juve.

What Berbatov said about Ronaldo reclaiming jersey number seven

SunSport however reports that Berbatov who played alongside the Portuguese at United in the 2008/09 campaign claims wearing the right number can sometimes make all the difference on the pitch. He said:

“Are you superstitious? The same goes for football players. The number plays a big, big role in a football player’s life. In the case of Ronaldo, he is very attached to No.7.

"That number brought him great success over the last 12 years. Even if he wasn’t No.7 he would be the same player because the number doesn’t play, but sometimes we are like this as football players.

"You want that specific number. I always wanted No.9 when I was playing, especially at Tottenham. And I would also wear No.10 when I was playing Champions League football. It is important.

“It looks silly sometimes. Players can fight over numbers. One says: ‘I want that number’ and the other says: ‘no it is already mine I am not giving it up to you’. You fight. But for some players it really matters.”

Meanwhile, Ronaldo could make his second debut this weekend when they host Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

