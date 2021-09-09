Popular Nollywood veteran Shan George announced the tragic passing of her beloved mum on Thursday, July 1

The actress has taken to social media with photos from the befitting burial of her mum on September 4

Shan George was surrounded by colleagues and family as they paid their last respect to her late mum

Popular Nollywood actress, Shan George was thrown into mourning following the death of her beloved mum on July 1.

The movie star announced the tragic news to fans and colleagues via her Instagram page.

Shan George shares photos from mum's burial Photo credit: @shangeorgefilms

Source: Instagram

George's mum was finally laid to rest on September 4 and she was given a befitting send forth to the world beyond.

The veteran actress took to her Instagram page with photos from the church service and some of her colleagues like Bob Manuel and Hilda Dokubo were there to support her.

Everyone who attended the service rocked a blue and white coordinated outfit specially picked for the occasion.

The photos were captioned:

"Farewell my mother, finally laid to rest yesterday d 4th of Sept 2021. Rest in perfect peace."

See the posts below:

In another post, George shared a video of the loud and carnival-like procession that escorted her mum to her final resting place.

The actress herself showed off her dance moves.

"The precious one went home safely. My mother."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians console Shan George

lindaosifo:

"Wishing you Gods strength ma’am."

faithiawilliams:

"May her soul rest in peace."

ememisong:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace."

firegyal.official:

"I remember how you spoke about her with so much love, how you did everything to take care of her and be there for her. You are so special. May she continue to rest in perfect peace."

iamfaithojo:

"She knows you did your best sis. May God help you seal your pain."

calabar_chic:

"May her Gentle soul Rest In Peace. Condolences Mama."

