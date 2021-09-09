Odion Ighalo was seen wearing an expensive T-shirt as he drives around Saudi Arabian city ahead of this weekend’s game

The former Super Eagles striker was seen in a Fendi designer top worth € 295 (about N160,000)

Ighalo has been in stunning form since he joined Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Shabab as he continued to score goals

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has continued to show class as he was spotted in a Fendi designer T-Shirt as he drives around the city of Saudi Arabia.

The former Manchester United striker has been in sparking form since he left the Old Trafford to join Saudi Pro league side Al-Shabab FC.

He put up a 5-star performance in Al Shabab’s 3-3 draw with Al Ittifaq in their Saudi Professional Football League clash at the King Fahd International Stadium in their season opener.

Odion Ighalo rocks expensive Fendi T-shirt. Photo: ighalojude

Source: Instagram

The former Nigerian international found the back of the net twice in the encounter, tucking home in the 39th minute from close range and then put up a sensational header in the 50th.

Following the international break, Ighalo seems to be spending time with his family members posting footage of himself and kids having nice time together in a cruise boat.

He also shared a clip on his Instagram story as he sang along to Tiwa Savage’s Somebody’s son’ track in which she featured Brandy.

But what caught the eyes was his designer Fendi shirt as he wore the brown outfit which is worth € 295 (about N160,000) on Giglio.com.

According to the platform, Fendi is the temple of Roman fashion. Craftsmanship, exclusivity, research and innovation are mixed with the deep bond with Rome and the undisputed symbol of Made in Italy luxury.

The new collection celebrates the need to highlight the past through futuristic lines. The street line is never missing, designed for a very strong and impressive fashion market.

