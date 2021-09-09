UFC Star McGregor Dares Mayweather, Ronaldo, Others As He Buys Stunning N520m Rolex Watch
- UFC star Conor McGregor already boasts of a watch collection estimated to be worth £1million (about N520m)
- The lightweight contender recently took to social media to flaunt his latest acquisition manufactured by Rolex which he described as "timeless"
- The Jacob & Co. Astronomia Gambler is the most expensive watch in McGregor's collection, with the timepiece costing him a mouthwatering £500,000 (about N260m)
Conor McGregor's penchant for expensive and flashy bling is unmatched.
So much so that the legendary UFC fighter is said to have a collection of watches worth £1million (about N520m).
The Irish MMA and entrepreneur is now believed to have added another stunning timepiece to his collection.
GiveMeSport reports McGregor is now a proud owner of a Rolex Yacht-Master II watch.
According to the publication, the stunning watch is thought to have set him back around $50,000 N26m).
The watch, believed to be the biggest one by the Swiss manufacturer boasts of incredible features, including a full coating of gold.
McGregor, who is known for openly flaunting his acquisitions took to Instagram to give his millions of followers a glimpse of the luxurious watch, boasting that 'this one took me back.'
"The biggest Rolex there is," McGregor bragged in a post.
"The yacht master 2. A 44mm size face. Full gold. A solid gold beast with a white face. This one takes me back. Timeless," he added.
The watch will now form part of his incredible collection which includes a Jacob & Co. Astronomia Gambler.
The brand, also worn by rapper Drake is the most expensive owned by McGregor, with The Sun reporting it costs £500,000 (aboutN260m).
It features a gold-shaped ceramic ball and a 1-carat-Jacob-cut white diamond constantly rotating.
Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Irishman is currently recuperating from a broken tibia sustained during his bout with Dustin Poirier.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that UFC fighter Conor McGregor is now the world's highest-paid athlete in the world according to the new stats provided by Forbes.
The 32-year-old Irish businessman beats the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lewis Hamilton to attain this new height.
McGregor was said to have made revenue to the tune of £106 million ($150m) from the sales of his whiskey brand Proper 12 to Proximo Spirits, and also earned £15.5 million ($22m) from his sporting endeavors.
He also has a number of product endorsement deals on his revenue generation list including the Monster Energy logo he wears on his fight shorts.
