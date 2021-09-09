UFC star Conor McGregor already boasts of a watch collection estimated to be worth £1million (about N520m)

The lightweight contender recently took to social media to flaunt his latest acquisition manufactured by Rolex which he described as "timeless"

The Jacob & Co. Astronomia Gambler is the most expensive watch in McGregor's collection, with the timepiece costing him a mouthwatering £500,000 (about N260m)

Conor McGregor's penchant for expensive and flashy bling is unmatched.

Conor McGregor took to Instagram to flaunt his latest acquisition from Rolex. Photo: Instagram/@thenotoriuousmma.

So much so that the legendary UFC fighter is said to have a collection of watches worth £1million (about N520m).

The Irish MMA and entrepreneur is now believed to have added another stunning timepiece to his collection.

GiveMeSport reports McGregor is now a proud owner of a Rolex Yacht-Master II watch.

According to the publication, the stunning watch is thought to have set him back around $50,000 N26m).

The watch, believed to be the biggest one by the Swiss manufacturer boasts of incredible features, including a full coating of gold.

McGregor, who is known for openly flaunting his acquisitions took to Instagram to give his millions of followers a glimpse of the luxurious watch, boasting that 'this one took me back.'

"The biggest Rolex there is," McGregor bragged in a post.

"The yacht master 2. A 44mm size face. Full gold. A solid gold beast with a white face. This one takes me back. Timeless," he added.

The watch will now form part of his incredible collection which includes a Jacob & Co. Astronomia Gambler.

The brand, also worn by rapper Drake is the most expensive owned by McGregor, with The Sun reporting it costs £500,000 (aboutN260m).

It features a gold-shaped ceramic ball and a 1-carat-Jacob-cut white diamond constantly rotating.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Irishman is currently recuperating from a broken tibia sustained during his bout with Dustin Poirier.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that UFC fighter Conor McGregor is now the world's highest-paid athlete in the world according to the new stats provided by Forbes.

The 32-year-old Irish businessman beats the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lewis Hamilton to attain this new height.

McGregor was said to have made revenue to the tune of £106 million ($150m) from the sales of his whiskey brand Proper 12 to Proximo Spirits, and also earned £15.5 million ($22m) from his sporting endeavors.

He also has a number of product endorsement deals on his revenue generation list including the Monster Energy logo he wears on his fight shorts.

