Paul Pogba and his teammates at Manchester United are preparing for their next game against Newcastle United

The France international has posted awesome video of himself and mother Yeo dancing and dabbing

Manchester United have so far been superb this season in the Premier League as they recently reunited with Ronaldo

Paul Pogba of Premier League giants Manchester United has posted adorable video of himself and mother dancing and dabbing ahead of his side's League game against Newcastle United.

Yeo who is the mother of the World Cup winner has always been the source of inspiration for his son as she watches arguably all the games by Paul Pogba.

According to the video Paul Pogba posted on his official social media page, the Frenchman can be seen in joyous mood with his lovely mother.

Paul Pogba of Manchester United and his mother Yeo. Photo: ODD ANDERSEN

Yeo also made some nice steps which her star football son was happy with.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will be at home on Saturday, September 11, against Newcastle in which Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his second debut for the Red Devils.

Paul Pogba has made it clear that the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford will boost the morale of all the players considering the kind of player he is.

Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United after spending three years at Juventus where he won the Serie A titles even though he failed in the Champions League.

Ronaldo arrives Manchester United training in big car

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo was eager to get fit for Man United's encounter with Newcastle this weekend at Old Trafford as he arrived training at Carrington.

The 36-year-old who joined the United from Juventus on the last day of the summer transfer window was spotted in his £160,000 Lamborghini.

The silver-plated 4x4 Lambogihini was released in 2018 by the Italian luxury car manufacturer and Ronaldo is one of the proud owners of the whip.

It has twin-turbocharged V8 engine powers what is described as the world's first 'Super' SUV, and can hit speeds of 189mph.

The Lamborghini is just a glimpse of what Red Devils fans are to expect, Ronaldo in the coming months will ship in his Ferrari Monza, Rolls Royce, Mercedes G-Wagon and various Bugattis.

Fans ran after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as he approached the gates but none of them could catch up with him.

The Portuguese superstar in turn did not stop to sign autographs or take photos, he only gave a thumbs up to the cameras.

