Odion Ighalo was spotted cruising in his car and listening to Tiwa Savage’s latest trending song ‘Somebody’s Son’

As he sang along to the music, the 32-year-old Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia striker declared that someone’s daughter will search for him someday

He fueled the break-up rumour with his estranged wife Sonia Adesuwa as reports suggest they have parted ways

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has fueled break-up rumour with his ex-wife Sonia Adesuwa after declaring ‘somebody’s daughter go find me one day’.

The 32-year-old was spotted driving and listening to Tiwa Savage’s Somebody’s Son’s track which she featured legendary Brandy.

A line in the lyrics of the song says ‘Somebody's son go love me one day’, but the Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia striker declared ‘Somebody's daughter go find me one day’ in the clip he shared on his Instagram story.

Odion Ighalo fuels break-up rumour with Sonia Adesuwa. Photo: ighalojude (story)

Source: Instagram

Rumour has it that Ighalo has broken up with Sonia Adesuwa

Ighalo earlier hit back at his estranged wife Sonia Adesuwa who took to Instagram to shame the footballer, Complete Sports reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The footballer indirectly responded to the message which purportedly claimed he already has another child with another woman.

Sonia publicly wrote that another woman has just delivered a child for the former Manchester United striker.

She also alleged that Ighalo has refused to pay child support.

The former Super Eagles player who was Nigeria’s outstanding player in the last World Cup staged in Russia 2018, took the same medium - Instagram to say nobody can bring a good man down, adding that curses do not manifest in the life of anyone God has blessed.

Ighalo’s mother receives honorary award

Meanwhule, as Odion Ighalo is doing justice by scoring goals on the pitch his mum was being given an honorary award back in Lagos.

The accolade was presented to the Septogenerian mother Ajif Heroes and Icons Award Event held in Lagos recently.

Dressed in Muslim regalia, Alhaja Mrs. Ighalo was full of joy after receiving the award as she said:

"I'm really happy to get this award, at this my age I'm so happy to get this award and I'm so excited.

"I pray for the youth who never got this opportunity likewise their mum, God will spare their lives to give them the opportunity that I have today."

Osimhen available for Napoli vs Juventus clash

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is now eligible to play Napoli’s Serie A showdown against Juventus scheduled for Saturday, September 11 at the Diego Amando Maradona stadium.

The Napoli striker won the appeal to reduce his two-match ban after he was sent off in Napoli’s opening game of the campaign against Venezia.

The 22-year-old was walked out of Stadio Sao Paolo following a violent conduct, but the decision seemed too harsh.

Source: Legit.ng